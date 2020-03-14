Deer Valley High School

Antioch Police Seek 15-Year-Old Connected to Deer Valley High Homicide

By Bay City News

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

The Antioch Police Department called on residents Friday to assist in apprehending a 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a boy at Deer Valley High School.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Pittsburg resident Daiveon Allison in juvenile court last month for the homicide and for having a gun on a school campus and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives with the Antioch Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service believe Allison fled the area and someone may be harboring him. Antioch police warned that anyone who may be harboring Allison could be charged as an "accessory to murder after the fact."

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Stanford Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Large Group Gathering Ban Forces Bay Area Couple to Move Up Wedding Day

Allison is accused of killing 16-year-old Jonathan Parker, on Jan. 31 in the high school's parking lot, located at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

The shooting occurred following a basketball game between Deer Valley and Antioch high schools. People were leaving the gym when a large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot and someone opened fire, according to police.

Officers said Allison should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see him or know where he's currently located.

This article tagged under:

Deer Valley High SchoolAntiochhomicideAntioch police
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us