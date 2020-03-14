Antioch Police Seek 15-Year-Old Connected to Deer Valley High Homicide

The Antioch Police Department called on residents Friday to assist in apprehending a 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a boy at Deer Valley High School.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Pittsburg resident Daiveon Allison in juvenile court last month for the homicide and for having a gun on a school campus and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives with the Antioch Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service believe Allison fled the area and someone may be harboring him. Antioch police warned that anyone who may be harboring Allison could be charged as an "accessory to murder after the fact."

Allison is accused of killing 16-year-old Jonathan Parker, on Jan. 31 in the high school's parking lot, located at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

The shooting occurred following a basketball game between Deer Valley and Antioch high schools. People were leaving the gym when a large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot and someone opened fire, according to police.

Officers said Allison should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see him or know where he's currently located.