Antioch police respond to leaked video of shooting

The Antioch Police Department is responding to cell phone video showing officers shooting a man earlier this month, saying it doesn't tell the whole story.

The video was given to NBC Bay Area by a civil rights attorney.

It was filmed from a balcony, and shows four Antioch police officers firing more than a dozen shots, on Oct. 1.

The man they shot was a burglary suspect, Daniel Mackin. He was hit nine times but survived.

Officers said they fired their weapons after Mackin pointed a gun at them while running away.

The attorney who leaked the video demanded Antioch police to release body camera video proving their claims.

On Tuesday, Antioch police released photos from body cam footage showing, what they say, is Mackin turning towards officers with a gun in his hand, Mackin pointing a gun at officers and the gun itself.

Police say the angle and perspective of the leaked video does not depict everything that occurred.

Police also determined there was a warrant for Mackin's arrest in a homicide case.