Antioch Police Solve Cold Case Homicide of Teenage Boy

Police in Antioch are crediting advancements in technology for a recent arrest in the 15-year-old homicide of a teenage boy.

On Thursday afternoon Antioch and Pittsburg police arrested 39-year-old Candice Carter in connection with the March 2005 shooting death of 17-year-old Edgar Martinez. Martinez was struck in the chest and killed as he slept in his bed, police said.

According to authorities, two suspects fired multiple shots into Martinez’s apartment after an argument between Carter and a group of men she believed were rival gang members. The argument took place in the 300 block of West 20th Street, where Martinez lived.

After the argument, police said, Carter returned with two men to the street where the argument had taken place and fired the fatal shots into Martinez’s apartment.

Officials said that they were able to determine Martinez was in no way involved with the initial argument.

Police said that community support helped them with the arrest of Carter and they expect to make more arrests in connection with the case.