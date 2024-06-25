Antioch city leaders to vote on sideshow crackdown ordinance

Antioch city leaders on Tuesday could try to put the kibosh on dangerous illegal sideshows with a new ordinance that's been in the works for nearly two years.

The Antioch City Council has been considering an ordinance banning the events since 2022, but for various reasons couldn’t come to an agreement on specifics for the new law.

On Tuesday night, council members and the mayor are expected to vote on the ordinance at their regular meeting.

Like many Bay Area cities, Antioch has struggled to shut down dangerous sideshows at intersections, where drivers burn rubber and spin their cars at high speeds. Large sideshows have taken place at the Antioch boat launch. Earlier this year, the city added concrete barriers to prevent cars from entering the area from an adjacent parking lot.

The Antioch City Council will consider two versions of a new ordinance -- one that prohibits organizing and advertising sideshows and a second that not only goes after participants but also spectators, anyone watching with 200 feet of the sideshow or street race.

Last weekend on the Bay Bridge, a large sideshow shut down the eastbound span for about 30 minutes. Participants set off fireworks, and when the California Highway Patrol flew its helicopter over the crowd, people pointed lasers at the pilots.

A number of people on the bridge for that sideshow were arrested for DUI, reckless driving and vehicle theft.