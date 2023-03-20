Antioch

Police ID Antioch Man Suspected of Stabbing Pregnant Woman, Kids

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Antioch on Monday released the identity of a man suspected of stabbing a pregnant woman and two children on Saturday. 

Bartley Hall, 37, of Antioch, is charged with three felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of evading a police officer, police said.  

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Wilbur Avenue in which people were being stabbed, police said.  

Officers discovered three people there suffering from stab wounds: a 35-year-old pregnant woman, a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.  

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals. Two of them were in critical condition as of Saturday. 

As officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle fleeing from the neighborhood at a high rate of speed. One officer pursued the vehicle, which was eventually involved in a collision in Solano County.  

The alleged driver of that car, Hall, was arrested.  

Local

San Jose 5 hours ago

SJFD Chief Apologizes After Video Shows Bikini-Clad Woman Leaving Fire Truck and Entering Strip Club

San Jose 9 hours ago

Couple Sentenced for Kidnapping of ‘Baby Brandon' in San Jose

Police said the stabbings were isolated incidents and posed no threat to the public, but they have not released any information about a motive or any circumstances surrounding the crimes.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us