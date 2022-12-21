Up to 50 Cellphones Stolen from Berkeley Apple Store

Tens of thousands of dollars of cellphones were taken Wednesday morning from the Apple store in Berkeley, police said.

Three suspects went into the store on Fourth Street at about 10 a.m., stole the phones and left the area in a white sedan.

No one was injured, according to police.

The grand theft follows a similar though less costly theft when five suspects stole a dozen phones on Friday evening from the same store.

"Sadly, it's returned," said Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White about the thefts. "We haven't seen that in a while."

White said the reason for the resumption of thefts could very well be the recent removal of a police officer parked outside of the store.

For about two years, Berkeley police stationed an officer outside the Apple store. But police had to discontinue that, White said.