Argument leads to shooting in Rodeo

By Bay City News

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who shot and wounded someone Monday night in Rodeo.

At 10:03 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Office's Bay Station were dispatched to a report of an argument near Napa Avenue and Mariposa Street.

Arriving deputies found a large crowd and heard gunshots. They found a gunshot victim who went to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Anonymous tips can also be left at (866) 846-3592 or by emailing tips@so.cccounty.us.

