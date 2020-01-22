Armed Robbery Leaves Oakland Hills Residents Uneasy

Terrifying video of an armed robbery at an apartment complex in the Oakland Hills has neighbors calling for more police patrols.

Home Owner’s Association President Karen Draney said the video shows the woman was walking to her front door when a man attacked her, taking her by surprise.

“She saw someone walking toward her, she thought it was a friend of one of her neighbors or some such,” Draney said. “She turned to walk into her unit at which point a man came at her from behind, grabbed her purse, shoved her down to the ground, and pulled a gun.”

The attacker is seen armed and it looks like he’s about to leave after scuffling with the victim.

Then returns, continuing to aim what look like a semi-automatic handgun.

Pictures of the gunman have been posted at the entrance to the complex and residents have organized a meeting with city council member Loren Taylor and officers with the Oakland Police Department next Monday.

They want to voice their concerns and push for more patrols in the area.

“Sometimes it feels like we never see the police up here and that’s a concern,” said Draney.

NBC Bay Area tried to contact the victim, but she did not want to speak about the attack. Draney said she suffered minor injuries.