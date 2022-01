Police arrested three people accused of a series of armed robberies in Oakland Monday.

The men allegedly assaulted one person and stole that person's cell phone.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Five minutes later, the men robbed another person at gunpoint, and took off in a gray Hyundai sedan.

Police tracked the first victim's cell phone, which led them to a home in the area of Hillmont and Sunkist drives.

They arrested three men, and are looking for a fourth.