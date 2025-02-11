Arrest made after gunshots hit Oakland police patrol unit

Police in Oakland on Monday arrested a person suspected of deliberately firing a gun at an officer, the department said.

Early Monday morning at about 12:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 6000 block of Seminary Avenue after the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was activated. At the same time, another officer was investigating another case in the area, a spokesperson for the police said.

The officer was sitting in their patrol vehicle when they heard gunshots and realized that their car had been hit by gunfire.

"It appears that the officer may have been the intended target of the shooting," said Oakland Police. "Thankfully, the officer was not physically injured."

Police made an arrest on Monday afternoon, the department said. No suspect information has been provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Anyone who may have videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.