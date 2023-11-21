2 arrests made in death of Oakland mother struck by stray bullet in her home

Two men have been arrested in the death of an Oakland mother who was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her home.

Wing Wong was struck and killed by the bullet inside her 38th Avenue home two months ago.

Oakland police announced Tuesday that 32-year-old Traymond Gray is facing murder and attempted murder charges and 35-year-old Alonzo Dyer will face gun charges in connection with the shooting.

Police said both Gray and Dyer were targeting a car a block away from Wong’s home when the shooting happened.

"We believe there was a conflict between the people that opened fire on the vehicle and the individual that was in the vehicle," Oakland police Lt. Bradley Baker said.

Investigators said tips from the community and video helped lead them to the two men. They also said they're still looking for two additional shooters.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao sounded off after the arrests, saying she's committed to expanding resources to cut the city's violent crime rate, including the continuance of a partnership with the California Highway Patrol, expanding foot patrols and hiring more police officers.

"We also know that gun violence is far too common of an occurrence here in our community," she said. "We can and we must continue to better address the root causes of violence while insuring we have police resources available that help us deter, respond to and to investigate these violent crimes."

The district attorney's office is asking the public to continue to work with investigators to hold criminals accountable.

"If you are a witness to violence, we need your help," District Attorney Pamela Price said. "Public safety requires all of us to do our part."