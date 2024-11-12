9 arrested at weekend sideshow in Richmond

Richmond police arrested nine people and impounded four vehicles after an early morning sideshow on Saturday.

Police responded at 12:21 a.m. to reports of a sideshow in the 1300 block of Canal Boulevard. Officers encountered more than 200 participants and more than 50 vehicles blocking the street, engaging in sideshow activity.

Police said participants attempted to flee, driving erratically on the sidewalk, over medians, and driving the wrong way on the street to escape.

Officers used spike strips to disable one of the vehicles and arrest the occupants.

Police said on social media sideshows are illegal and pose serious risks to everyone involved: "These reckless gatherings put lives at stake, from participants to bystanders. Our officers are dedicated to keeping Richmond safe--let's all do our part to discourage these dangerous activities."