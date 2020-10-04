As COVID-19 Cases Drop, Berkeley Elementary Schools Can Reopen

Berkeley elementary schools can reopen starting a week from Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 cases drop, city officials said Friday.

Transitional kindergarten through 5th grade schools can reopen Oct. 13 if they have a plan to limit the spread of the virus among students, faculty and staff.

The schools that reopen must be sure people practice social distancing, people wear masks, they stay home when they're sick, gatherings are limited and cleaning and hygiene are increased.

The plan schools create must comply with the state's Industry Guidance for Schools and School-Based Programs as well as the city's health order, according to city officials.

The plan must be posted on the school's website and shared with the school community.

More information about the reopening of elementary schools can be found here. Questions can be sent to covid19@cityofberkeley.info.