Police investigate assault at UC Berkeley

Police are investigating a reported assault at the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., police were alerted to a report of aggravated assault at University Drive near the Crescent Lawn in UC Berkeley. Responding officers learned that an individual was assaulted by two unknown suspects, a male, and a female.

According to the initial investigation, the female suspect sprayed an unknown liquid on the victim's face while the male suspect hit the victim in the head with a hard object. The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored, older-model European sedan with shiny, chrome rims.

Those with any information about this case are asked to contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760 and refer to case #24-01223.