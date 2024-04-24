UC Berkeley

Police investigate assault at UC Berkeley

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Police are investigating a reported assault at the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m., police were alerted to a report of aggravated assault at University Drive near the Crescent Lawn in UC Berkeley. Responding officers learned that an individual was assaulted by two unknown suspects, a male, and a female.

According to the initial investigation, the female suspect sprayed an unknown liquid on the victim's face while the male suspect hit the victim in the head with a hard object. The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored, older-model European sedan with shiny, chrome rims.

Those with any information about this case are asked to contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760 and refer to case #24-01223.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

UC Berkeley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us