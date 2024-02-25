Oakland

‘Thousands of us still here': A's fans gather for fans' fest in Oakland

By Christie Smith

Oakland A's fans were out in full force Saturday to celebrate the team during fans' fest – an event put on for the fans by the fans.

The A’s are once again not hosting an official fan fest ahead of the new season. Saturday's fan event near Jack London Square was organized by Last Dive Bar and the Oakland 68’s.

"I love seeing all these faces, the smiles on everyone," Oakland 68's President Jorge Leon said. "I mean, this is what we do it for. And the fact that I know that we've always been here in Oakland, it's more amazing. The fans created all this."

Christian Denny, dressed in A's gear, liked what he saw at fans' fest.

"I think it's great," he said. "I'm really glad that the people put it on for the fans cause clearly there are thousands of us still here."

There was music, food and vendors. The event was billed as a celebration of local businesses, breweries and teams committed to The Town.

"I'm not surprised," Bryan Johansen with Last Dive Bar said. "This is Oakland. This is the fans of the Oakland A’s, the Oakland Ballers, the Oakland Roots, the Oakland Soul, Stockton Ports, Bay Area Panthers. This is what happens when you show people love. They show it right back."

