Police Warn Residents of Uptick in ATM Robberies in Oakland

By Bay City News

The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month.

Announced Friday, police said there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines.

Officers remind residents to select an ATM in a well-lit, populated area, and to always watch for suspicious people in the vicinity before drawing money. Residents should also put their cash away immediately, and to call 911 if they are being followed.

Police ask anyone with more information on the robbery cases to contact the department at 510-238-3326.

