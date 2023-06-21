Berkeley

Attempted kidnapping reported near UC Berkeley campus

By Stephen Ellison

A 21-year-old woman was attacked while riding a scooter near UC Berkeley early Wednesday morning in what police say was an attempted kidnapping.

At about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Berkeley police received a call reporting the attack. The woman was riding her scooter on College Avenue near Haste Street when a male subject jumped out and grabbed the scooter, causing "a collision," Berkeley police said.

The woman thought she hit the suspect and dropped the scooter to check on him, and when she walked back to the scooter in an attempt to leave the area, the suspect grabbed the victim from behind and started carrying her toward a nearby building, police said.

The woman screamed and managed to fight off the suspect, running to a nearby secure location to call police while the suspect fled the scene, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find the suspect, described only as a man in his 20s, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call and report it to Berkeley police.

