UC Berkeley warns students after woman is nearly kidnapped near campus

UC Berkeley is warning students to be on guard after a woman was attacked and nearly kidnapped near campus Wednesday.

“I was just lying in bed honestly on my phone and I just heard like screams, chaotic screams,” said student Maya Gee. “At first it was short, then it got louder. Maybe like a minute later.”

Gee described the terrifying sounds she heard around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside her Berkeley apartment.

Police say a 21-year-old told them she was riding her scooter when a man jumped in front of her causing a collision. Moments later, police said the man grabbed her and tried carrying her away. Luckily, she fought him off and broke free.

“It's really scary I feel like, for all the students because this is the direct path to campus it could’ve been any student going to school. Really scary that it could’ve been me or one of my friends who live on this street too,” said student Christine Co.

The University has sent out campus warnings about the assault. Those who live in the area say it’s scary to think you could be attacked even while on a scooter.

“It felt like a set up, which is quite scary just like maybe looking for someone, so definitely have to be more prepared when school starts,” said Gee.

Berkeley resident Annie Kennedy said she’s not going to be walking home from work alone at night any longer

“A lot of people have scooters. A lot of people use that as a way to get around quicker and safer so that’s just crazy,” she said. “I’m on edge, a little scared. Again I work late so I don’t know how I’m going to get to and from work now, but yeah, a little freaked definitely.”

Berkeley police say two good Samaritans stepped up to help the victim. Neighbors say they’re glad someone was around to support her.

“It’s a lot more reassuring, knowing there’s a community here looking out for each other, and I would hope to do the same for someone else if I saw something happening like that,” said Co.

Berkeley police are asking those good Samaritans to please come forward. They are described as an Asian man in his 20s named Adam and an Asian woman also in her 20s.

Police hope they may have witnessed something that could help lead to the suspect.