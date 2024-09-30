Authorities in East Bay seek help after weekend marred by gun violence

There is a growing call for change after a violent weekend in the East Bay, where authorities are investigating shootings in Oakland, Antioch and Bay Point.

The three shootings are believed to be unrelated, and authorities from each locale are asking for the public's help in tracking down the shooters.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and police held a press conference on Sunday morning regarding a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night in West Oakland at DeFremery Park. Christie Smith has the latest.

In West Oakland on Saturday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed at DeFremery Park as a McClymonds High School reunion picnic was wrapping up at about 7:30 p.m., police said.

Oakland police are investigating and urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

In Antioch early Sunday morning, a 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Huntsman Way and Whitetail Drive, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.

In Bay Point just before 6 p.m. Sunday, two people, including a baby girl, were shot and injured in what witnesses say was a drive-by shooting in the area of Desanie Circle and Laura Ann Court, Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were unknown as of Monday morning.

Mayor Sheng Thao and police held a news conference Sunday morning regarding the Oakland shooting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I am deeply saddened there was a shooting at the McClymonds Alumni Action Committee reunion picnic at DeFremery Park," Thao said. "We will not tolerate this type of violence, especially at a peaceful annual gathering."