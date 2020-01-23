Authorities Seek Help in Search for Missing Crockett Man

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating an at-risk Crockett man who was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2019.

Jason Lee Jong, 35, is 6 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly seen getting into a tan colored Saturn with unknown Oregon license plates around the time he was reported missing, but the sheriff's office said it hasn't been able to confirm this.

There have been no signs of any foul play, according to the sheriff's office.

Jong, who takes medication, is considered to be at-risk, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Jong's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 925-313-2600.