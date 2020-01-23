missing person

Authorities Seek Help in Search for Missing Crockett Man

Jason Lee Jong, 35, was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2019

By NBC Bay Area staff

Jason Lee Jong
Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating an at-risk Crockett man who was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2019.

Jason Lee Jong, 35, is 6 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly seen getting into a tan colored Saturn with unknown Oregon license plates around the time he was reported missing, but the sheriff's office said it hasn't been able to confirm this.

Local

Richmond 1 hour ago

Child Molester Victims to Get Nearly $11M in Settlement With Richmond School

Bay Area Proud 2 hours ago

‘There Are People There for You’: Marine Treks State, Offering Hope to Struggling Veterans

There have been no signs of any foul play, according to the sheriff's office.

Jong, who takes medication, is considered to be at-risk, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Jong's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 925-313-2600.

This article tagged under:

missing personContra Costa County Sheriff's OfficeCrockett
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us