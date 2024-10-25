Social media influencer Baby Alien speaks out after East Bay attack

Social Media influencer Baby Alien is recovering after getting pistol whipped inside a Pittsburg smoke shop on Wednesday.

Following a promo shoot for Habibis Smoke Shop, Baby Alien, legally Yabdiel Cotto, said the owner invited him to check out his other businesses down the street. That's when men with AK-47s pulled up and chased the social media star and his girlfriend inside El Chivo Smoke Shop, he said.

"They started hitting my girl, her legs and stuff. They started hitting my head. My head is cracked. It's still cracked. They cracked my head in four different spots," Cotto said.

The men robbed him of jewelry and other belongings, Cotto said.

"They took his necklace, his bracelet, all his rings, and they were going directly towards him, so it definitely was something planned because there were a lot of them," said Victoria Lopez, the social media influencer's girlfriend.

Investigators said they had arrested three men and a teenager in connection to the incident and said they face second-degree robbery and assault weapon charges.

"There's a moment you think about it like damn, I'm going to die. There's a moment, of course. It's not a good moment, Cotto said.

Florida-based Baby Alien added that he and his girlfriend feared for their lives and hopes everyone responsible would pay the consequences.

"They did the crime. They gotta know how to do the time," he said.