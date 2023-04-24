Infant Shot While Riding in a Car in Oakland

A 1-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car in Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 12th Avenue and E 15th Street around 6:15 p.m. inside a red sedan.

"So I just hear people screaming and I hear banging so I came up and seen the camera right here," said Abdul Farahn.

The cameras at Saba Gift Market caught the car carrying the wounded child as it rolled up to fire station No. 4 on International Boulevard, and its frantic passengers screamed for help.

Firefighters rendered aid before an ambulance took her to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds, firefighters said.

The condition of the 15-month-old child is unknown.

Police have not said if it was a random or targeted shooting. No word on the suspects either.