Track Work Causes BART Delays on Oakland Airport Connector

By Bay City News

BART File
Getty Images

BART riders headed to Oakland International Airport Sunday should plan to add some extra time to their trip. 

The Oakland Airport Connector is running with limited service Sunday due to track maintenance. 

A BART alert said shuttles will run every 18 minutes. 

Additionally, Yellow Line riders traveling between Rockridge and Lafayette will have to transfer to a shuttle bus as extensive track repairs are made. Delays of about 30 minutes should be expected.

