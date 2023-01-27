BART Halts Transbay Service Due to Oakland Track Damage

BART officials Friday morning reported major delays systemwide and no transbay service as crews work on track repairs in downtown Oakland.

Officials reported Friday at 5:43 a.m. there is currently no Red Line or Green Line BART service.

Earlier, officials reported BART was temporarily suspending transbay service due to the emergency track repairs.

Officials are recommending riders seek alternate transportation if they need to travel across the San Francisco Bay.

Officials said AC transit is providing bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th Street and Broadway in Oakland.

Crews were working to repair a damaged section of the third rail of the track in an underground section in downtown Oakland.

BART has not released information on when the track repairs would be completed or when normal service would resume.