bart

BART Halts Transbay Service Due to Oakland Track Damage

Major delays systemwide, agency suggests alternate means of transportation

By Bay City News

2015-generic-bart
NBC Bay Area

BART officials Friday morning reported major delays systemwide and no transbay service as crews work on track repairs in downtown Oakland.

Officials reported Friday at 5:43 a.m. there is currently no Red Line or Green Line BART service.

Earlier, officials reported BART was temporarily suspending transbay service due to the emergency track repairs.

Officials are recommending riders seek alternate transportation if they need to travel across the San Francisco Bay.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officials said AC transit is providing bus service to San Francisco on bus NL from 19th Street and Broadway in Oakland.

Crews were working to repair a damaged section of the third rail of the track in an underground section in downtown Oakland.

BART has not released information on when the track repairs would be completed or when normal service would resume.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bart
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us