BART Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations reopen after fatality

A person died on the trackway at the Fruitvale BART Station Wednesday night, the agency said just before midnight.

Both the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations have reopened after closing due to the major medical emergency reported just before 9 p.m.

The emergency created delays throughout the system, but primarily in the East Bay and affecting the Berryessa Line in the Richmond, Daly City and Dublin/Pleasanton directions, which were still experiencing delays early Thursday morning.

BART train service has resumed between West Oakland, 12th street, and Coliseum stations.

According to BART, a preliminary investigation finds no signs of foul play in the death of the person.

Trains will use platform 1 at Fruitvale until the end of service as the investigation continues, BART said.