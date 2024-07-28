Oakland

BART reports major delays due to power loss in Oakland

By Bay City News

BART said it was experiencing a major delay system-wide Saturday night because of an equipment problem on the track between 19th Street/Oakland and Fruitvale stations.

Stations were closed at 12th Street/Oakland City Center, 19th Street/Oakland, Lake Merritt and Fruitvale due to power loss, BART said in a post on X at 5:30 p.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

BART said there was no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City, and no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae.

Trains were turning back at Ashby, Rockridge, West Oakland and Coliseum stations, BART said.

BART advised riders to consider alternate means of transportation.

Travelers may use the BART Trip Planner at bart.gov/alternatives or the BART app to find transit alternatives based on their location by deselecting BART in "transit options."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us