BART Reports Major Delays, Trains Removed on Antioch Line

BART is reporting major delays Tuesday morning on its Antioch line because of an equipment problem on the track near Pleasant Hill.

A BART spokesperson said around 6:30 a.m. that the equipment problem is affecting trains in both directions on the Antioch line, and that trains have been removed from service as a result.

Bus shuttles are taking riders between the Concord and Walnut Creek stations, according to the transit agency.

A stretch of BART track between its Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre and Concord stations has had various problems in recent months, including a partial train derailment in June, and has been the site of several weekends of track upgrade work by the agency's crews.

There is no estimate yet for when BART service will return to normal Tuesday.