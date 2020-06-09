BART Reports ‘Major Medical Emergency’ Near Pleasant Hill Station

BART temporarily stopped service Tuesday morning in both directions between Walnut Creek and Concord and closed the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station due to what it called a "major medical emergency."

According to BART spokesman Jim Allison, BART police officers and first responders responded to a person on the tracks near the Pleasant Hill station. The agency first became aware of a person on the tracks around 10:05 a.m. and announced the service interruption around 10:20 a.m.

Pleasant Hill station is closed. Trains are not stopping at Pleasant Hill due to a major medical emergency. Mutual aid with Contra Costa County Connection bus 14 services Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord stations. Bus 15 services Concord and Pleasant Hill stations. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 9, 2020

BART trains resumed service between Walnut Creek and Concord on the Antioch line around 11:15 a.m., according to Allison. The Pleasant Hill station remains closed and trains are going through it without stopping in both directions.

Passengers can use County Connection bus 14 between the Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Stations. County Connection bus 15 serves the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations.