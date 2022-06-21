BART Train Partially Derails in Concord

A BART train has partially derailed in Concord, officials said late Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the incident is near Hastings Drive and David Avenue.

Officials said about 50 to 60 passengers were onboard the 10-car train when it derailed. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Steve Hill said a handful of passengers report minor injuries were being treated at the scene.

BART service has stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord in the Antioch and SFO directions due to what the transit agency says is an equipment problem on a train.

Contra Costa County buses numbers 11 and 14 are available between the Pleasant Hill and Concord BART stations, and will accept BART tickets as fare, the transit agency said.