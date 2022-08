An attempted aggravated assault occurred at a UC Berkeley construction site at 7:41 a.m. on the 2500 block of Haste Street on Sunday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced.

According to a statement released by UC Berkeley, the assault was done with a baseball bat.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police urge anyone with more information to contact the police department at 510-642-6760.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.