Bay Area Food Banks Stepping Up to Help Struggling Families

The coronavirus pandemic has had a domino effect on several families across the Bay Area - no job means no money, and no money means struggling to put food on the dinner table.

Approximately 1.5 million families are relying on food banks to make it through the pandemic, and food banks say the need will remain even after Thanksgiving.

In response, food banks are stepping up to help despite the long lines and fewer volunteers.

Sacred Heart Community Service helped San Jose resident Anita Garcia feed her children and gave her a Thanksgiving meal box stuffed with turkey, fresh veggies and canned goods.

Garcia used to work two jobs before the coronavirus pandemic hit - one of them at a hospital.

"Shortly after the pandemic started, I got diagnosed with cancer," Garcia said. "Because I’m sick, I’m definitely not able to work my main job because I work at the hospital my immune system is compromised."

In the East Bay, thousands of drivers lined up to pick up food supplies from the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

"This is very good for my child and my family," said Oakland resident Pablo Moreno.

In 2019, Bay Area food banks helped nearly 80,000 people. This year, the pandemic forced 1.5 million people to rely on food banks.

"It takes a weight off my shoulders to be able to cook a nice thanksgiving dinner for my family," Garcia said.