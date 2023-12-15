Bay Area lottery player wins $20 million on scratcher while on lunch break

A lucky Bay Area lottery player hit the $20 million jackpot on a scratchers ticket bought in Hayward, according to the California Lottery.

Durwin Hickman, who works as a skycap at a Bay Area airport, bought a $30 Set For Life! Scratchers ticket while on his lunch break and uncovered the word "LIFE" to win the top prize of $20 million, the lottery said.

"It was the biggest rush I have had in my life," Hickman told the California Lottery.

Hickman added that he plans to buy his wife a house with the winnings.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The lucky ticket was sold at L & M Liquor in Hayward, which will receive a bonus of $100,000, according to the lottery.

The Bay Area also had three other Scratchers winners: