Bay Area lottery player wins $20 million on scratcher while on lunch break

Three other local players combine for $6 million in winnings on Scratchers tickets

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky Bay Area lottery player hit the $20 million jackpot on a scratchers ticket bought in Hayward, according to the California Lottery.

Durwin Hickman, who works as a skycap at a Bay Area airport, bought a $30 Set For Life! Scratchers ticket while on his lunch break and uncovered the word "LIFE" to win the top prize of $20 million, the lottery said.

"It was the biggest rush I have had in my life," Hickman told the California Lottery.

Hickman added that he plans to buy his wife a house with the winnings.

The lucky ticket was sold at L & M Liquor in Hayward, which will receive a bonus of $100,000, according to the lottery.

The Bay Area also had three other Scratchers winners:

  • Teresa Martinez won $5 million on a 100X Scratchers ticket bought at Golden Eagle Gas in Morgan Hill, the lottery said.
  • German Medina Zapata won $5 million on a Premier 7’s bought at K&H Liquors in San Francisco.
  • Teh-An Lin won $1 million on a Cloud 9 Scratchers bought at Seafood City in Hayward.

