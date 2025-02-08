Concord

Bay Area woman speaks out after being scammed out of life savings

By Gia Vang

A Bay Area woman is sounding the alarm after she fell victim to a scam that wiped her life savings out.

It all began on October 1 when she got a text saying someone was trying to purchase pornography on her accounts, and she needed to call them immediately. She was recently out of debt, and the scammers used fear tactics to take over $400,000.

Gia Vang has the full report in the video above.

