Video shows people illegally shutting down Bay Bridge for music video shoot

A video that’s gone viral is now sparking anger, frustration and a California Highway Patrol investigation.

It was posted over the weekend on multiple social media sites and appears to show people illegally shutting down the Bay Bridge for an impromptu music video shoot.

For many drivers who use the bridge, the images are unfortunate, but not exactly surprising.

“They’re knuckleheads. They're causing all sorts of problems. It's going to create problems in the future. You get anybody out there that gets hurt," said Pete of Emeryville.

A CHP spokesperson said they are investigating, but could not provide any more details.

This is just the latest in a string of high-profile stunts that have turned the span into a parking lot. Like a sideshow back in February.

In that case, investigators ultimately located a green Camaro at another sideshow and impounded the car for 30 days. It also triggered an investigation into the car's owner who detectives say may have stolen $20,000 in merchandise.

The sideshows, videos and stunts are a cause for concern for drivers like Andrea Smith of Oakland.

"There's plenty of empty lots and fields to do all of that, rather than hurting people trying to get to work, to the hospital, or police trying to get somewhere,” she said.

Omar Rojas of Castro Valley drives across the bridge every day for work and said he’s been one of those drivers stuck in traffic during a sideshow.

He hopes more can be done to limit these events.

“I feel like eventually something should happen, maybe better cameras, surveillance .... maybe they’ll track them down,” he said.

The CHP points out while arrests aren’t immediate, as we saw with the February sideshow investigation, the videos provide clues that can help them track down drivers weeks, or months later.