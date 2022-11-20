Bay Bridge

Police Investigating Shooting Near Bay Bridge

The shooter is still at large.

Police continue to investigate a shooting in the East Bay.

The shooting took place Friday morning and it brought traffic to a standstill near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

The CHP said at least two cars were involved. One driver went to the hospital and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for their injuries.

The second vehicle ended up in a neighborhood in Richmond and police found a person dead inside the car.

The shooter is still at large.

