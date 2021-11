Oakland resident Martin Cayetano is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony assault on an officer after driving a truck the wrong way on the Bay Bridge.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cayetano argued with Caltrans employees, then drove his truck the wrong way through the toll plaza, police said.

He slammed into a CHP patrol car, pushing it backward, and hit two other cars.

An officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.