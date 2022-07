A 6.5 acre vegetation fire in the vicinity of Port Chicago Highway and Driftwood Circle in Bay Point appears to have been started by a firecracker, Contra Costa Fire said.

Cal Fire personnel along with Contra Costa Fire have contained the blaze, according to Con Fire at 8 p.m. on Monday.

A witness reported someone setting off fireworks from a vehicle, which then started the fire, Con Fire said.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.