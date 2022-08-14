Con Fire Announces Completion of New Fire Station in Bay Point

Contra Costa Fire announced the completion on Friday of of Fire Station 86 in Bay Point, which became operational on Wednesday. The new station replaces the historic Station 86, which is located one mile to the east and had been in continuous use since 1949.

Unincorporated areas of Bay Point, Pittsburg and other communities along the Interstate Highway 4 corridor will be supported by the new station, Con Fire said. Station 86 is strategically located adjacent to the Highway 4 interchange at Willow Pass Road.

The three-bay station is large and able to contain oversized equipment such as bulldozers. It is also set up to be a command center in times of disaster.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other station recently opened in Oakley, Con Fire said, and Station 4 will soon re-open in Walnut Creek. Another new station will soon open in Brentwood, as well.