Berkeley police chase down, arrest suspects in multiple armed robberies

Berkeley police Tuesday night arrested three suspects in multiple armed robberies after a chase ended in a crash in Oakland, according to police.

The crash occurred just after midnight Wednesday on High Street near Carrington Street in Oakland, police said. Officers detained one woman at the scene of the crash and caught the other two suspects about a block away.

One man said he was robbed of his phone, backpack, gold chain and hat. The man said he was leaving work in Berkeley and was waiting for the bus when he was robbed by two gunmen at the bus stop. He says that he's upset because he has never been robbed before.

The man said police returned his phone and backpack, but he was still missing the gold chain and hat.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police did not immediately release any other details about the armed robberies or any other information.