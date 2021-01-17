Berkeley

Berkeley City Council to Consider Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis

By Bay City News

City leaders in Berkeley will consider declaring racism a public health crisis, and a threat and safety issue.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider approving an emergency resolution to preserve public peace, property, health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure calls for the city to launch a series of town hall sessions for community members, city workers, and small business owners to discuss the concerns of people of color and marginalized community members.

They will be tasked with developing strategies and programs, especially around mental health and homelessness, for "greater inclusivity, understanding, empathy, compassion, and unity."

The measure would also direct the city manager to record COVID-19 data by race/ethnicity to determine if greater health disparities have emerged as a result of the health crisis.

