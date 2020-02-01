Berkeley City Council to Consider Plan

The Berkeley City Council is considering a proposal to open several parking lots on city-owned land to accommodate 25 RVs during non-business hours.

The council was scheduled to discuss and vote on the measure at its meeting on Tuesday but because of a lengthy discussion on a plan to allow cannabis consumption lounges the matter was postponed until the council's Feb. 11 meeting.

The measure is being proposed by City Council members Rashi Kesarwani and Kate Harrison and Mayor Jesse Arreguin.

Kesarwani, who represents the West Berkeley area where many people live in RVs, said in a phone interview this week that the proposal is "a compromise that doesn't leave anyone fully satisfied."

The plan would only cover a fraction of Berkeley RV dwellers, as a survey back in December 2018 found there were 193 RV campers and oversized vehicles parked on public streets in the city, including 100 in West Berkeley.

Most observers think that number has increased since then. Kesarwani said she, Arreguin and other city officials have been trying to find a safe parking site for 24-hour parking for a large number of RVs but haven't been able to find a good location.

She said, "This overnight parking plan is better than nothing," saying, "the status quo isn't working."

Under the plan, Berkeley would give priority to RV dwellers with children, people who work or study in Berkeley and former city residents.

Kesarwani said that so far the city has identified 18 RV households that would qualify for the program.

Those eligible could park in the six proposed city lots for up to three months but would have to leave during business hours.

Residents who live in the lots would receive social services and help finding work or a permanent place to live.

RV dwellers would be allowed to stay in the lots overnight but would have to leave during the day.

These are the proposed overnight RV parking sites:

A parking lot at the northeast corner of Harrison Street and the Third Street railroad tracks.

The lot at the West Berkeley Senior Center on Sixth Street. --The lot at the South Berkeley Senior Center on Ellis Street.

The lot behind the city offices at Allston Way and Milvia Street. --The corporation yard on Allston Way.

The lot at the Berkeley Animal Shelter on Bolivar Drive.

Harrison is also proposing a seventh site off Russell Street near College Avenue in the city's Elmwood district but Kesarwani said that because of public notice issues the earliest that site could be considered by the council is Feb. 25.