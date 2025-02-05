Berkeley family awaits release of relative held hostage in Gaza

While the first hostages who survived the past 15 months were released under the first phase of the Israel-Hamas cease-fire plan, it’s an agonizing wait for the families of hostages still in captivity.

Among those still held is a young man whose mother grew up in Berkeley. Alon Ohel is one of the people kidnapped by Hamas in October. His mother Idit Ohel knows exactly how it happened because it was caught in horrifying detail on camera.

