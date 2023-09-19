Berkeley man arrested for shooting maintenance worker

A Berkeley man was arrested after police said he shot a maintenance worker after calling for service Monday morning.

Berkeley police said 43-year-old Giancarlo O'Hara filed a repair request for a leaky shower and had authorized workers to enter the apartment.

The worker knocked, and when no one answered the door, he used a master key to get inside.

That's when police say O'hara started firing, hitting the worker in the leg.

Police say O'hara told police he had shot a burglar.

He was arrested for attempted homicide and is being held without bail.