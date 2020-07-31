Berkeley Police Department

Berkeley Officer Discharges Weapon During Encounter With Suspects

By Mandela Linder

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating after an officer discharged her weapon during an encounter with multiple people suspected of stealing from a CVS Pharmacy Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. an officer was in the area of the pharmacy on Shattuck Avenue when she saw the group apparently in the process of committing a theft from the business, police said. The shooting happened as she was trying to detain the suspects.

Police said that at this time it appears nobody was shot by the officer, who was hospitalized for an injury sustained during the incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is protocol in such situations.

The Homicide Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit are investing the incident.

