Berkeley Police Upping Bicycle Patrols, Presence to Protect People From Hate Crimes

Berkeley police are increasing bicycle patrols and their presence in the most visible areas of the city to provide more safety following a rising number of attacks on Asian Americans in the region, state and nationally, police said Monday.

Monthly community advisory meetings will continue to be held to provide a place where people can share their concerns about safety.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police are asking people to report the circumstances of any hate crime or incident they were a victim of or if they believe one was committed.

People can call police at (510) 981-5900. Police are asking people to call 911 if they see a hate crime or incident in progress.