Berkeley restaurants faced with having to pay to keep parklets

By Velena Jones

Outdoor dining may not be here to stay for many restaurants in Berkeley.

Parklets and outdoor dining have become staples in the community since the pandemic. But restaurants are now faced with having to pay to keep them around.

The city is giving businesses three options: pay an annual fee to keep their parklet for private use only, pay nothing and turn their parklet into a public space for everyone to use, or take down their outdoor seating all together.

The outdoor fee is based on each parking space used and the hourly rate the city would be getting, costing thousands of dollars.

The city did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Monday.

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones has more in the video report above.

