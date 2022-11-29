Berkeley

Berkeley Health Commissioners Recommend Decriminalization of Use of Hallucinogens

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Berkeley is one step closer to legalizing LSD after city health commissioners voted unanimously to recommend to the city council decriminalize the use of hallucinogens.

If the city council approves the proposal, Berkeley will become the first city in the country to have such an ordinance.

That same measure includes decriminalizing the use of natural psychedelics like mushrooms - which 15 cities across the U.S. have now done - including neighboring Oakland and San Francisco.

But no city has loosened restrictions for synthetic drugs like LSD.

California state law still considers use of any hallucinogenic a criminal offense.

