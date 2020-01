The 2020 campaign of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, formally opened a campaign office Sunday in downtown Oakland.

The Sanders campaign's Oakland office, at 1500 Broadway at the intersection of 15th Street, is the 15th Sanders campaign office in California.

The 2020 Sanders campaign also has offices at 2235 Mission St. in San Francisco and at 74 S. First St. in San Jose.