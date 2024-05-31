Suspects smash cases, ransack Newark jewelry store

Police in Newark are investigating after several suspects ransacked a jewelry store on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at Bhindi Jewelers, 5944 Newpark Mall Road.

Several suspect vehicles were involved and at least a dozen suspects smashed glass display cases, making off with a "substantial amount" of jewelry within a few minutes, police said. The value of the stolen items isn't yet known.

No one was injured during the heist. Police haven't released a description of the suspects or vehicles involved.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Newark police Detective Blair Slavazza at (510) 578-4966 or Blair.Slavazza@newark.org. Information can also be left anonymously on the "Anonymous Tip" hotline at (510) 578-4929.