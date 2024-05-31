Crime and Courts

Suspects smash cases, ransack Newark jewelry store

The robbery happened in the early afternoon Wednesday

By Bay City News

police generic 
Police in Newark are investigating after several suspects ransacked a jewelry store on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at Bhindi Jewelers, 5944 Newpark Mall Road.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Several suspect vehicles were involved and at least a dozen suspects smashed glass display cases, making off with a "substantial amount" of jewelry within a few minutes, police said. The value of the stolen items isn't yet known.

No one was injured during the heist. Police haven't released a description of the suspects or vehicles involved.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Newark police Detective Blair Slavazza at (510) 578-4966 or Blair.Slavazza@newark.org. Information can also be left anonymously on the "Anonymous Tip" hotline at (510) 578-4929.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsAlameda CountyEast Bay
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us