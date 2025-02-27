Fremont

Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in crash in Fremont

By Bay City News

A bicyclist who fell after hitting a curb in Fremont earlier this month died from their injuries a week after being hospitalized, Fremont police said in a press release.

It marked the city's first fatal traffic collision in 2025.

The bicyclist, who police identified as a 73-year-old Fremont resident, was riding near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and London Common on Feb. 16, when they hit a curb and were ejected from the bike, according to a preliminary investigation by the police department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries on Sunday.

Police said in a press release that no other people or vehicles were involved in the crash, which left the rider with head and facial injuries, despite the fact that they were wearing a helmet.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation as of Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message to 888-777. Start the text message with "Tip FremontPD," followed by the tip being left. Anonymous tips can be left online at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.

Fremont
